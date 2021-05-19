Shares in EML plunge as investigation into Irish subsidiary continues

Shares in EML Payments plunged over 50pc upon resumption of its trading in Sydney on Wednesday, resulting in around AU$750m (€480m) being wiped off the value of the company.

EML had resumed trading after a two-day halt earlier this week following an announcement from the company of a probe by the Irish Central Bank into its Irish subsidiary Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

In a statement on Wednesday EML said the Central Bank’s concerns relate to PFS’s anti-money laundering/counter terrorism financing, risk and control frameworks and governance.

EML said the Irish Regulator is considering pursuing PFS under Section 45 of the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

The probe does not concern EML’s Australian or North American operations, or the operations of PFS’s UK subsidiary. It also does not include EML’s other Irish regulated subsidiary, EML Money.

“The directions, if made, could materially impact the European operations of the Prepaid Financial Services business, including potentially restricting PCSIL’s [PFS Card Services] activities under Irish authorisation,” EML said.

In the first three months of this year around 27pc of EML’s global revenue came from programmes operating under PCSIL’s Irish authorisation, according to the statement from EML.

PFS will provide submissions relating to the Central Bank’s concerns by May 27.

EML added that PCSIL and the Irish Regulator are “currently in close dialogue,” with PCSIL working with the Central Bank to assist it in receiving information and documentation relevant to its concerns.

EML said it is currently unable to estimate the cost and impacts of the Central Bank’s probe on the group’s financial year 2021 results.

Excluding the costs and impacts, the company said it remains on track to achieve underlying full-year revenues of AU$180m – 190m (€115m - €121m) and full-year earnings of between AU$50m – 54m (€32m - €34.5m).

EML bought Noel and Valerie Moran’s PFS last year in a €171m deal, a figure reduced from a higher pre-Covid offer, but with a further earn-out of €60m possible under the terms of the sale.

The Irish business was founded in 2008 and provides online payment and banking-as-a-service software to clients in more than two dozen countries.