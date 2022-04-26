Shares in EML down 39pc as Prepaid Financial owner rocked again

EML, the Australian owner of Ireland’s Prepaid Financial Services has suffered a latest shares plunge after issuing a profit warning.

Shares in the Australian stock market listed payments company are down almost 39pc in a single day – wiping close to Aus$400m off its valuation in the latest in a series of corporate upsets since its Irish takeover deal.

Shares fell after EML, led by managing director Tom Cregan, published new profit guidance as part of a presentation to investors at a conference organised by Goldman Sachs.

The latest hit comes just weeks after private equity giant Bain Capital walked away from a potential takeover of EML. It also comes in the wake of a litany of other bad news for the Australian company stemming largely from its Irish acquisition of Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

Most notably in May 2021, EML said Prepaid Card Services, part of the former PFS, was the subject of a probe by the Central Bank of Ireland relating to risk and control frameworks and governance regarding anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing measures.

News of the probe triggered an Aus$800m plunge in the value of EML shares and has seen the company rack up €7m in legal and other costs even before full resolution of the issues, which EML said in its presentation it expects to see completion of by June 30th this year.

Amidst the fall out losses on EML stock after the Irish regulatory news also prompted some shareholders to mount a legal action against the company.

EML’s latest trading update did not include any major new regulatory developments but suggests a now more cautious approach is part of the reason it is anticipating weaker numbers.

"Operational execution issues in Europe and a more risk averse approach to new programs impacted the launch of new programs. We now anticipate continued challenges through Q4 which has led to a reduction in the guidance range," the company said.

Shares in Sydney were down almost 39pc on Tuesday after the trading update downgraded guidance on most financial targets for this year including as a result of higher costs. EML cut its EBITDA forecast by 8pc to AUS$52m to Aus$55m and slashed its expected operating cash flow by 30pc.

Higher costs as a result of beefing up management after the Irish and other regulatory issues is also a factor.

EML’s other Irish purchase, of Kildare based fintech Sentenial, is proving a much more positive move and helped boost the group’s revenue from Opening banking by 50pc, the investor presentation shows.