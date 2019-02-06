Shares in building materials group CRH opened almost 5pc higher this morning on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Shares in CRH jump on the back of Cevian Capital stake

The share price in Ireland’s largest company advanced to €27.40, higher than any close since October 9, and up from €26.18 in the previous session.

Trading volume was more than 19 times the 20-day average for this time of day.

The jump in share price – moving it to its highest level in 17 weeks – comes on the back of news that Cevian Capital, Europe’s biggest activist investor, has built up a stake in the group.

Founded in 2002, Cevian Capital is an international investment firm that acquires, what it describes as "significant ownership positions" in publicly-listed European companies, "where long-term value can be enhanced through active ownership."

Today Cevian manages more than €13bn in investments.

In the nine months to 30 September 2018 CRH reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €2.5bn.

(Additional reporting Bloomberg)

Online Editors