Shares in Aryzta soar as Elliot makes fresh takeover bid

Aryzta is best known for its Cuisine de France brand in Ireland

Shares in troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta surged over 20pc in early trading today amid reports Elliot has made a fresh takeover bid for the company.

Elliott proposed an offer of around 0.80 Swiss francs per share in recent weeks and reiterated its interest in the past few days, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private, according to a report from Bloomberg.

That price would represent a 32pc premium to Thursday's close and value Aryzta at about 794m francs (€735m), data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

The US investment firm has conducted due diligence and lined up financing for the potential acquisition, the people said.

Late last night Aryzta announced that Kevin Toland ceased his role as CEO effective immediately.

The writing has been on the wall for the last senior Irish figure at the company since the campaign led by activist investors – Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas – to unseat a swathe of the Aryzta board, including Mr Toland, culminated at an emergency general meeting (EGM) in September.

Just over 62pc of shareholders voted in favour of the CEO’s removal from the board at the meeting, though he was retained as CEO.

Swiss executive Urs Jordi, appointed as chairman at the September meeting, will take over as interim CEO.

Kevin Toland has been at Aryzta since 2017 when then chairman Gary McGann brought him in as chief executive following the earlier departure of Owen Killian.

The appointment was part of a bid to steady what was already a badly rocking ship as the baked goods giant struggled under the burden of earlier debt-funded M&A deals.

Elliot’s interest in Aryzta was first reported in August.

