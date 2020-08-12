Shares in Aryzta rise as trading update shows revenue bump

The group - headed by Kevin Toland - warned of concern over a second wave of restrictions in some European countries

Shares in troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta were up over 10pc yesterday after it saw further improvement in its revenue last month.

The rebound comes as economies around the world begin to reopen following Covid-19 lockdowns.

The company expects its organic revenue growth to be down around 18pc year on year for the month to July 25, according to a trading update.

This is an improvement on the 23pc decline in revenue growth in June, and substantially better than the 49pc fall in organic revenue growth recorded in April.

However, the group - headed by Kevin Toland - warned of concern over a second wave of restrictions in some European countries.

Aryzta, which produces the burger buns for McDonald's as well as products for Subway, said the fast food and retail business is gradually improving in Europe, but the foodservice sector is still "significantly down".

In North America, sales are improving but still experiencing volatility as some states and cities reinstate restrictions.

In Europe, only one Aryzta bakery is still fully paused compared to three at the end of April. In North America one bakery is still not operational versus five as of April 30.

Overall, the company, which is currently seeking a new chief financial officer, has around 14pc of its staff furloughed versus 30pc April 30.

Aryzta said it has maintained liquidity in excess of €415m on July 31 compared to €370m on June 25, as it focuses on cash conservation.

Jason Molins, analyst at Goodbody, said this was "an encouraging update from Aryzta as operations continue to gradually recover and its liquidity profile further improves".

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston was exploring a potential deal to buy Aryzta while a proxy battle rages between its board and biggest shareholder.

George Weston is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing - including the Penneys and Brown Thomas brands.

In July, Aryzta said a number of third parties had made unsolicited takeover approaches for the company.

The company hired investment bank Rothschild in April for a strategic review.

Chairman Gary McGann has said he will stand down if a deal has not been lined up by an extraordinary general meeting in September.

