Shareholder split over €3.2bn offer for UDG could torpedo board-approved bid

UDG Healthcare shareholders are split over a £2.6bn (€3.2bn) offer for the company from Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), putting the bid in jeopardy, according to a report on the proposed deal published this morning.

According to the RBC Capital Markets report, most major investors are “modestly disappointed” with the £10.23 per share bid for the company, with several expressing “a strong view that it undervalues the company”.

“We have spoken with a number of UDG shareholders and several risk-arb funds,” said RBC analyst Charles Weston, referring to specialist investment funds that make speculative trades on takeover targets.

“The consensus is that the current offer is underwhelming, but it has been unclear if anyone would make a public stand. Allianz's statement on Friday makes their displeasure clear, and given their large holding, this may galvanise others.”

Allianz Global Investors, UDG’s largest shareholder, released a statement last Friday saying that CD&R’s approach was “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.

The active investment firm, which has an 8.6pc holding in UDG, said it was “minded not to accept the current offer despite it being recommended to shareholders by the board of UDG”.

CD&R could now be forced to revisit the terms of the proposed deal to convince enough UDG investors to back it to meet the 75pc acceptance hurdle for it to close.

However, the New York private equity firm has a reputation for playing hardball with reluctant shareholders and could decide to pull the bid or let the current offer stand in the face, wrote Mr Weston.

The RBC report points out that last year CD&R successfully shut down talk of an increased offer for Huntsworth, the healthcare services business chaired by former UDG chief executive Liam Fitzgerald that it intends to merge with UDG’s Ashfield division.

Some shareholders are in favour of the bid, though, citing UDG's “disappointing recent track record of deploying capital, historical transaction multiples, and the lack of other natural buyers for the company”, said RBC.

Such sentiment has been supporting the stock, which traded as high as £10.50 today. RBC’s price target is £10.23 - the same as CD&R’s bid – but the report presents an upside scenario valuation of £10.90 over one to two years subject to certain strategic changes.

According to RBC’s analysis, there have been few major changes in ownership among the biggest shareholders and no new declarations since UDG announced the bid on May 12. Shares in UDG soared nearly 21pc that day after the board unanimously accepted the offer.

It wouldn’t take many dissenters to scupper a deal, though, given the size of Allianz’s stake and what appears to be a large contingent coalescing against the deal.

“With a minimum acceptance rate of 75pc, and a likelihood that not all possible votes will be cast, it may only require a few larger shareholders to force CD&R to make a move — calling holders' bluff and stating that the offer is final, moving the bid up, or dropping the bid,” said Mr Weston.

“It may also encourage a 'white knight' to enter the fray, although we haven't identified many potential alternative bidders.”