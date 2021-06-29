Shareholders back €3.15bn bid for Dublin-headquartered UDG

Allianz Global Investors, the largest shareholder in Dublin-listed UDG Healthcare, has backed a €3.15bn bid for the company by Bidco.

Bidco – an affiliate of US private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) – last week said it was considering increasing its offer for UDG to £10.80 per share from an offer £10.23. That would lift the overall price for UDG to about £2.7bn (€3.15bn) from £2.6bn.

In a statement today the board of UDG and Bidco said that they have reached agreement on the terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer at an increased price of £10.80 per UDG share.

In addition, Bidco said it has received letters of support for the acquisition of the company from Allianz Global Investors and Kabouter Management, which hold approximately 11.41pc of the shares in UDG.

Other institutional shareholders of UDG have indicated to Bidco their willingness to vote in favour of the increased final offer, the statement added.

Allianz had described the initial bid of £10.23 per share for UDG, which was announced on May 12, as “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.

The takeover of the company is to be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement, under which CD&R would need to get 75pc approval from voting shareholders in UDG.

The proposed transaction, if and when it closes, would reunite former UDG chief executive Liam Fitzgerald with the company he ran from 2000 to 2016 and grew from an Irish-based distribution business into a more diversified and international healthcare services provider.

Now an operating advisor for CD&R on European healthcare, Mr Fitzgerald is chairman of Huntsworth, a provider of commercialisation services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies that CD&R bought last year and intends to merge with UDG’s Ashfield division.

The company will now hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on the deal on or around July 22.

The UDG directors were advised by Goldman Sachs International and Rothschild & Co.