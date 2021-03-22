Shared values, friendly people and common markets mean Québec offers huge business opportunities for Irish business and exports

Quebec is one of the most vibrant markets in North America

Home to nearly a quarter of the Canadian population, the Quebec province includes one of North America’s largest, most vibrant, and perhaps overlooked markets. With world-class universities, a talented workforce, an abundance of natural resources and the lowest operations and energy costs in North America, Quebec attracts a diverse range of tech companies and start-ups to its historical, inviting cities.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and Europe means the timing is right to invest more in partnerships with Canada, as benefits for Ireland and Québec-based companies include tariff-free trade, easier access to procurement opportunities, and much more.

With a population of more than 4.2 million, Montréal, Québec’s main metropolis, attracts tourists, companies and investors from all around the world.

This French-speaking province boasts a high standard of living and a highly-educated workforce that fully embraces cutting-edge technology. Quebec holds excellent potential for Irish business, especially in shared strength areas such as transportation, aerospace, AI, data centres, life sciences, digital media and agriculture.

Artificial Intelligence

Canada is home to several AI pioneers and their research has attracted a vibrant, international community of data scientists. Not only has this created a diverse talent pool, it has sparked significant investment in bridging the gap between research labs and industry.

Data centres

Attracted by the lowest energy costs in all of North America, the Quebec province draws many large-power customers, including data centres and other tech-based enterprises. Affordable energy benefits almost everyone in the province, with Natural Resources Canada noting that in Québec, the residential rates are nearly 1.5 times lower than Toronto and four times lower than New York.

Aerospace

Many are surprised to learn that the Canadian province of Quebec is home to the world’s third-largest hub for the aerospace industry. Large players include Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce Canada, and a long list of suppliers and sub-contractors.

Transportation

Canada has a booming smart transportation hub with over 1,000 companies in the industry. Drawn to the region by low energy and operations costs as well as the workforce talent, many hybrid vehicles and specialized electric vehicles are now manufactured in Québec, including city buses (Nova Bus); Class 7 trucks (Paccar Open); mining vehicles by (SCP 89’s Minautor) to name a few.

Life Sciences

Québec’s pool of skilled research personnel positions in the region is among the world’s best for life science innovation. Built upon an environment of collaboration between companies and research centres, Quebec is the sixth-largest life sciences and health technologies hub in North America. More than 130 biotech companies employ 4,700 people in the greater Montreal area.

Agriculture & Fresh Water

With an abundance of natural resources, Quebec supports a robust and thriving agribusiness sector. With nearly 8,000 dairy farms, Quebec’s dairy industry is the largest in Canada. And the region’s farmers produce nearly 90pc of the world’s maple syrup.

Mining

One-fifth of Canada’s mining output comes from Québec. The providence is the largest producer of zinc and the second-largest producer of gold and iron in Canada. More than 15 different metals and 13 minerals are mined and produced in Quebec, including lithium and apatite.

Parlez-vous Français?

Only 43pc of Quebecers are bilingual, and while younger generations and the business community tend to be more comfortable in English, you will encounter many Quebecers who speak little to no English. Fortunately, Quebecers are hugely welcoming, and if your French is not strong, they will do their best to communicate.

In all, Quebec is a dynamic, growing market that has adapted to the demands of the 21st century exceptionally well.

Eve Chartrand-Dandurand is senior market adviser, Industrial Technologies, Enterprise Ireland

