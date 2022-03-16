Shannon port gets €28m infrastructure boost

Shannon Foynes Port Company is to pump a record €28m into new infrastructure to position the port as a freight and offshore wind energy hub.

The investment, co-funded by the EU, will help expand quayside set-down space by 117 metres and build a new 127,000 square foot logistics facility.

Planning permission has already been secured for the investment, which will be a key element in a planned 38 hectare port logistics park the company hopes to develop over the next 15 years.

It is the largest ever financial commitment the company has made in civil works.

Work on the logistics park will start in the third quarter, with all works completed in the first half of 2024.

Situated on the Shannon Estuary, the port is Ireland’s deepest sheltered commercial harbour and is able to handle large vessels of up to 200,000 deadweight tonnes. It has the capacity to handle over 10 million tonnes of freight a year.

The port company estimates that renewable energy-related investment in the Shannon Estuary could worth €12bn by 2050, creating up to 30,000 jobs.

Engineering and port services manager John Carlton said the investment would be “a game changer for bulk and containerised goods in Ireland” and would help to ease congestion on the east coast.

The port is in a strategic location close to the Moneypoint and Tarbert power stations and Shannon airport.

Shannon Foynes Port Company chief executive Pat Keating said the investment lays the ground for further investment in offshore wind and transport.

“Our objective to be the supply chain facilitator for an Atlantic floating offshore wind energy hub and related hydrogen production will be transformational in terms of our climate action targets, our national economy and energy security.

“We have some of the most consistent winds in the world off the west coast, the technology now in place to harness those winds through floating offshore wind and, in the Shannon Estuary, the deep and sheltered waters necessary to build the floating devices before they are brought out into open ocean waters.”

Germany’s ‘hydrogen commissioner’ visited the port last year to discuss the potential for the Shannon Estuary to become a hub for ‘green’ hydrogen, which is produced using wind energy.