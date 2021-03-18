Shannon LNG investor to relaunch planning process

US group New Fortress Energy will file fresh planning documents for its controversial €500m liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Shannon within weeks.

The plant would be a major investment for the Mid-West region but is opposed by environmentalists and anti-fracking campaigners, including a high profile intervention from Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

New Fortress Energy expects to reach a final investment decision on its investments by the summer.

The controversial plans received a set-back last year when the High Court quashed a planning extension for the project that the company plans to build on the Kerry side of the Shannon.

However, New Fortress Energy CEO Wes Edens said this week that the company will file fresh planning documents for the project in coming weeks.

Despite opposition to the project, the company remains optimistic on its prospects, with the plant forming a core part of its global expansion plans. The Shannon facility would import fracked gas from the US.

An Bord Pleanála granted a planning extension for the LNG plant in 2018. The application for that extension had been opposed by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE).

The environmental group had argued that granting an extension of planning permission where the large-scale project had not commenced required an additional environmental assessment.

After the planning watchdog extended the planning permission, FIE sought a judicial review and the matter was referred to the European Court of Justice.

Fortress currently operates four LNG and gas-fired power plants at locations in Brazil, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. It has two terminals under construction, in Mexico and Nicaragua. It’s also developing additional facilities in Brazil and southeast Asia.

“We expect additional FIDs [Final Investment Decisions] in the next 90 to 120 days,” said Mr Edens. “There's a large offshore terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil and then a terminal we've been working on for quite some time in Shannon, Ireland.”

“ We're filing our final planning papers on that at the end of this month that we expected that to be FID on that sometime in the middle of the year,” he added in relation to the Irish project.

“Ireland is something where we've had to go back to the drawing board from a permitting standpoint in terms of dealing with the local counterparties there,” said Mr Edens.

“The market for what we want to provide there, we think, is a terrific one. So, I think our thoughts on Ireland will be, file the stuff over the course of the next month or so and hopefully, by the middle of the year, we'll have a real view as to the timing of the terminal.”