Shannon LNG investor to relaunch planning process

New Fortress Energy filing planning application this month

Mark Ruffalo is one of those opposed to the development on environmental grounds Expand

John Mulligan

US group New Fortress Energy will file fresh planning documents for its controversial €500m liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Shannon within weeks.

The plant would be a major investment for the Mid-West region but is opposed by environmentalists and anti-fracking campaigners, including a high profile intervention from Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

New Fortress Energy expects to reach a final investment decision on its investments by the summer.

