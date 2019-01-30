Shannon Group companies enjoy 'significant' growth in 2018

Shannon Group, which consists of Shannon Airport, Shannon Heritage and Shannon Commercial Properties, enjoyed "significant growth" last year.

In 2018, Shannon Airport enjoyed its best year this decade with growth of 6.5pc, bringing total passenger numbers to over 1.86 million, the group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shannon Heritage, the largest commercial operator of day and night-time visitor attractions in Ireland, continued to grow, with a 4.3pc increase in visitor numbers to a record high of 924,718.

Eleswhere and Shannon Commercial Properties completed the €40m first-phase of its ongoing investment programme at Shannon Free Zone, more than doubling occupancy rates to 94pc since 2013.

Commenting on the results, Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said: "2018 was a really positive year for Shannon Group."

"We are set on an ambitious course, investing aggressively in our businesses to drive further growth in the years ahead. In tandem with this, we are fully committed to the National Planning Framework ambitions and have put in place measures to play our part in helping Government deliver on its promise of generating 75pc growth outside of the capital by 2040."

Established in 2014, the group is owned by the Irish State and has a commercial mandate.

It supports over 46,500 jobs, and contributes €1.1bn in Exchequer returns.

