Shane O’Reilly: ‘I got a house in Dublin 8 in 2019 which my dad and his deaf friends helped to renovate’

Shane O’Reilly is a playwright and actor. He has featured in ‘One Good Turn’ at the Abbey Theatre, starred as Nick Carraway -- the narrator of ‘The Great Gatsby’ – in an immersive production at the Gate Theatre, and appeared alongside Ruth Negga in the Gate’s ‘Hamlet’.

Much of the 36-year-old’s theatre writing has been inspired by growing up with deaf parents. ‘Gold In The Water’, a musical written by O’Reilly, starts at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on February 25 and at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin on March 10. He lives in Dublin with his partner and fellow actor Paul Curley.

​

What did you learn about money while growing up?

My father is a carpenter, and my mother is an SNA (special needs assistance). From a very young age, I could see how hard my parents worked – especially when being deaf made it harder to navigate working in a society – and I understood that money was something you have to work hard for.

​What was your first job?

When I was 13, I worked behind the counter of a Chinese takeaway at weekends. I would do a seven-hour shift for €21. I adored it – being in that world of delivery drivers telling me their adult woes and getting to pick anything off the menu.

​Has it become harder for creatives to afford to live in Dublin?

It’s harder for everybody to afford to live in Dublin now, and that, of course, includes artists. A healthy city for an artist to live in is a city where all of us can afford to access culture: if a city becomes a place harder to live in because of cost, that affects artists as well.

​What’s the most expensive place you’ve ever visited?

Oslo. I was part of a festival there a few years ago. I was astonished at how a pint in a regular pub was €9 or €10. I can only imagine what it costs now.

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

One Christmas, I was in a shop looking for a phone cover, and this man came in and was speaking on his phone. He asked for five iPads in different colours and kept talking on the phone. When he was told the price, which amounted to a few thousand euro, he didn’t blink. It wasn’t the amount that shocked me, but the complete lack of inquiry about the price. I was still weighing up whether to spend €15 or €20 on a phone cover.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My house in Dublin 8. We bought it in 2019. If it were on the market now, we would never have been able to afford it. It’s rare for an artist to own their own home and the only reason we could buy it was because the house was in need of a complete renovation. My father is a carpenter and builder, so we were all able to do the entire work ourselves. Dad built a little extension and made our kitchen. We poured a floor and his friends built the roof. At one stage, there were four or five deaf men of my father’s age working on the house and it was a beautiful experience.

​What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

In 2011, during the depths of the recession, I was working about ten different jobs to keep up. I don’t know what came over me, but I went into a store and saw these designer black velvet pantaloon trousers. They were the same price as a month’s rent and I bought them with a credit card. They looked ridiculous on me when I brought them home, so I returned them.

​What three things would you not be able to do without if you had to tighten your belt?

Books, wine, and COS (clothing brand). When I was working at the Gate, Peter O’Brien, who designed the costumes for Gatsby, introduced me to COS.