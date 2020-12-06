| -1.3°C Dublin

Shake Shack chain could bite into Dublin

Shake Shack has over 100 international locations, including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

The owner of Shake Shack, a US fast-food chain worth over $3.41bn, has hinted the company could be looking to open "a few" outlets of the burger and milkshake restaurant in Dublin.

Randy Garutti, the company chief executive, was speaking last week during a presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer. According to a Bloomberg transcript of the presentation, in response to a question about his next visit to Ireland, he revealed Shake Shack "had our sights on that market".

"I love that market," he said. "There could be a few Shacks in Dublin. We'll see, we'll see.

