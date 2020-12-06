Shake Shack chain could bite into Dublin

The owner of Shake Shack, a US fast-food chain worth over $3.41bn, has hinted the company could be looking to open "a few" outlets of the burger and milkshake restaurant in Dublin.

Randy Garutti, the company chief executive, was speaking last week during a presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer. According to a Bloomberg transcript of the presentation, in response to a question about his next visit to Ireland, he revealed Shake Shack "had our sights on that market".

"I love that market," he said. "There could be a few Shacks in Dublin. We'll see, we'll see.

"My wife's got an Irish passport. So that will make it easier for me to go there." During the presentation, Garutti said that its international business was one of Shake Shack's "most important" opportunities. He said the company would continue to grow internationally. Since its first outlet opened in 2004 in New York, Shake Shack has expanded to approximately 300 locations across 30 US states. Shake Shack has over 100 international locations, including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul. Shake Shack's total revenue in the third quarter of this year decreased by 17.3pc from the same period last year to $130.4m (€107m).