Services group Dangan to create 440 jobs over next three years

Multi-service client solutions provider Dangan Group plans to create 440 new roles across Ireland over the next three years.

Dangan Group provides recruitment, cleaning and merchandising services for companies across Ireland. The group’s partners include RTE, Aldi, Musgrave, Panda and Fastway Couriers.

The expansion plans will see Dangan double its workforce over the next three years as it creates 40 new fulltime jobs, as well as 400 additional contract roles.

Dangan currently has offices in Dublin and Cork and has also opened an office in Belfast in the past year.

The group, which is fully Irish-owned includes four brands, Dangan Group Recruitment, Dangan Group Cleaning, Harper Finley Professional Recruitment, as well as Merchandising Matters.

The group has also appointed Brian Whelan to the role of managing director. He previously led the company’s recruitment division.

“I am pleased be stepping into this role at a time when our portfolio of business units is increasing, with the recent addition of Harper Finley Professional Recruitment and Merchandising Matters, and our customer base is growing at pace,” Mr Whelan said.

“We’re looking forward to working with new partners and hiring more employees across each of our units in Ireland,” added chairman Harry Gleeson.