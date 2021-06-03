Services activity picks up as Covid restrictions ease

Activity in the services sector last month increased at the fastest rate since March 2016, driven by pent-up demand as lockdown restrictions eased.

The sector experienced the sharpest rise in new business since 2017, driven by the domestic market as new export business growth slowed since April, according to the latest Services Purchasers Managers Index (PMI) from AIB.

The services sector – which spans industries from bars and hotels to banking – is the biggest contributor to the country’s economy.

The index increased sharply for the fourth successive month to 62.1 in May, from to 57.7 in April. Any reading over 50 is deemed growth.

The fastest expansions were recorded in technology, media and telecoms sub-sector, as well as the business services.

Financial Services also experienced strong growth, while transport, tourism and leisure registered the fastest rise in activity since July last year.

In order to meet the increasing demand, service providers in Ireland stepped up their hiring activity last month as more sectors opened up. Overall services employment rose for the third month running, and at the fastest rate since February last year just before the country went into its first lockdown.

Similar to those operating in the manufacturing sector, service providers faced increasing cost pressures last month. Firms reported a wide range of contributory factors, including labour, fuel, insurance, Brexit, energy and freight charges.

The rate of input price inflation accelerated for the third time in four months to the highest since July 2008. In turn, prices changed by service providers rose for the third month running in May, as businesses passed on the higher costs to consumers.

Charges rose most in business services sub-sector, followed by transport, tourism and leisure, according to the PMI.

Sentiment among service providers was at its highest since 2017 last month, with firms widely expecting a boost to business as lockdown restrictions are lifted further and the Covid-19 pandemic recedes.

Commenting on the index, Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist, said: "The May data signalled surging demand in the Irish economy, with new business increasing at its fastest pace since early 2017.”

Mr Mangan said that by contrast, growth in new export business had slowed.