ServiceNow to create 400 jobs

US tech firm ServiceNow is set to create 400 new jobs in Ireland over the next three years.

The move to increase headcount here comes as the digital workflow company plots further growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The newly announced positions will be across the company’s digital sales, engineering and research and development functions, with a focus on entry-level candidates.

ServiceNow currently employs around 400 people here.

The company’s cloud platform, which manages digital workflows, is used by organisations such as Vodafone and BT.

Last year, ServiceNow confirmed it had committed to a 12-year lease for a new office set to be located on Dublin’s Dawson Street.

This new Dublin office, which is expected to open early next year, will be the base of a number of global and regional teams, including global cloud services, technical support and digital sales.

"ServiceNow is orchestrating the entire technology value chain with our intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation,” chairman and chief executive Bill McDermott said.

"Our investment in Dublin is proof of our confidence to create meaningful, sustainable careers for the people of Ireland with ServiceNow.”

IDA chief executive Michael Lohan added that the addition of 400 jobs “cements Dublin’s position as a leading technology hub.”