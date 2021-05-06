Service sector optimism hits 3-yr high, according to AIB PMI 

The expectations of firms operating in the services sector reached a three-year high last month, as the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues and restrictions started to ease.

Just over half of companies in the sector expect higher business levels at their firms by this time next year.

In comparison, only 10pc of companies predicted a decline, according to the latest Services Purchasers Managers Index (PMI) from AIB.

The services sector - which spans industries from bars and hotels to banking - is the biggest contributor to the country’s economy.

Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist, said businesses “are very optimistic on the 12-month outlook, with the Future Activity index hitting a three year high on the view that the expected lifting of lockdown restrictions will trigger a strong rebound in business activity”.

Read More

Activity in the sector last month increased at the strongest rate since the start of the pandemic.

Total activity and new business both increased at the fastest rates since February last year, right before the first lockdown here was introduced.

The Services PMI increased to 57.7 in April, from 54.6 in March. Any reading over 50 is deemed growth.

All four subsectors of the Services PMI registered higher activity in April, however, the strongest growth was in technology, media and telecoms (TMT).

International demand supported inflows of new work, as exports of services rose at the joint-fastest rate since July 2018.

Firms reported increased business from the UK and mainland European markets.

However, the additional activity placed more pressure on service providers’ capacity, with the level of incomplete work rising for the second month running and at the fastest rate since 2018.

The increase in demand last month saw employment rise for only the third time since the pandemic began, and at the strongest rate since February last year.

Jobs gains were capped by lack of hiring in the transport, tourism and leisure sectors.

“Although much of the services sector remains in lockdown, the data are encouraging as all the main components of the survey showed significant improvements,” Mr Mangan said.