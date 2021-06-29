Senior departure prompts executive reshuffle at Mediahuis Ireland

Richard McClean, the chief operating officer of Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis Ireland, is leaving the company at the end of the month after a 20 year career in the business.

The executive, who was a senior figure at the Belfast Telegraph and managing director of Independent News and Media (INM) in Northern Ireland, was MD of publishing at INM plc when Antwerp-based Mediahuis bought the group in 2019.

He moved into the role of chief operating officer, looking after the company’s business-to-business commercial operations, during the change of ownership and through the transition from INM to Mediahuis Ireland over the last two years.

Mediahuis Ireland CEO Marc Vangeel said Mr McClean “was instrumental in the company’s transition from INM Plc to Mediahuis Ireland” and that “he had made a significant contribution to the company’s success”.

"With the initial transition now complete, and as we look forward to the next steps of our digital journey, Richard has decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company,” he said.

The move is prompting changes to the Mediahuis Ireland’s executive committee.

Ian Keogh, currently CEO of Reach Group, the distribution arm of Mediahuis Ireland, will now join the company’s executive committee, with responsibility for printing and distribution across the Irish business.

Reach Group is best known as the country’s biggest newspaper and magazine distributor, one of a number of logistics and supply chain services it operates in a variety of sectors.

Publisher Peter Vandermeersch will now cover the Mediahuis Ireland business-to-business commercial team following Mr McClean’s departure on July 31.

Mr Vandermeersch already is in charge of the company’s consumer operations as well as oversight of the editorial positioning of Mediahuis Ireland’s titles and the digital transformation of its news brands.

The former INM rebranded as Mediahuis Ireland in May.

Mediahuis is one of the leading media groups in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg with about 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of approximately €1bn.