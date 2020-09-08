Selling off homes has hurt State's ability to provide social housing

Two-thirds of social housing built in Ireland since the 1930s has been sold by the State into private ownership in contrast to much of Europe where housing portfolios have remained in public control and have been re-used for new tenants, a UCD expert says.

Prof Michelle Norris told the Dublin Economics Workshop that Ireland needs to learn lessons from other small countries, particularly Austria and Denmark, which provide much more social housing at a fraction of the costs here.

Prof Norris said local authorities have been selling council houses to their social tenants since the 1930s, including about 500 units in 2018.

She said it would be more efficient to retain the value of housing stock for generations as other EU nations do, particularly when local authorities often sell homes at a 40pc to 60pc discount to market rates. Social housing built in Austria and Denmark in the 1950s continues in use for the same purpose today, she said. Ms Norris is professor of social policy at UCD, chair of the Housing Finance Agency and on the board of the Land Development Agency. She was speaking in a panel alongside Eoin Ó Broin TD (Sinn Féin), economist Ronan Lyons of Trinity College Dublin and Daniel O'Callaghan of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. "The Danish social housing sector has doubled in size since 1960," Ms Norris said. "Irish social housing has contracted by 50pc over the same time." Increasing State spending on social housing delivery would be unavoidable in Ireland, she said. But costs could be reduced by employing Danish and Austrian approaches. All countries that avoid such investment, she said, end up "relying on very poor-quality private accommodation". Ireland spends 7.5 times as much as Austria to deliver half the volume of social housing. "In Austria and Denmark, the rents that tenants pay are linked to the actual cost of service delivery," she said. "The funding model promotes cost control. Obviously tenants don't want to pay rents that they think are excessive." Both countries, unlike Ireland, "actively manage land supply for social housing". She described how Austria lets non-profit funds buy land years in advance designated for social housing. "Irish social landlords, in contrast, have to go out and buy land at market value," she said. It means Irish housing bodies often have to borrow from the Housing Finance Agency. "That's a big risk, borrowing to buy land. They can't be sure they'll get planning permission. It's an unattractive proposition for them compared to going out and buying turnkey developments."