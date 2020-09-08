| 16.2°C Dublin

Selling off homes has hurt State's ability to provide social housing

Professor Michelle Norris. Photo: Colin O'Riordan Expand

Professor Michelle Norris. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

Two-thirds of social housing built in Ireland since the 1930s has been sold by the State into private ownership in contrast to much of Europe where housing portfolios have remained in public control and have been re-used for new tenants, a UCD expert says.

Prof Michelle Norris told the Dublin Economics Workshop that Ireland needs to learn lessons from other small countries, particularly Austria and Denmark, which provide much more social housing at a fraction of the costs here.

Prof Norris said local authorities have been selling council houses to their social tenants since the 1930s, including about 500 units in 2018.