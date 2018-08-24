Seized factory raises fears over Smurfit's Venezuela arm

Smurfit Kappa's Venezuelan business could be at risk of nationalisation, after the crisis-stricken country's leftist government occupied a factory and ordered the Irish company to cut prices.

The move has raised fears that the facility could be nationalised, or Smurfit ordered out of the country.

Earlier this week Venezuela's government ordered the temporary occupation of a Smurfit Kappa carton production unit in Carabobo state for alleged abuse of a dominant position, the Venezuelan price regulator said in a statement.

Smurfit Kappa told the market yesterday it "entirely refutes" the allegations made against it.

"The group has operated in Venezuela since 1986 to the highest business and ethical standards," Smurfit Kappa said, adding that the Venezuelan subsidiary of which the factory is part represented less than 1pc of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the first half of 2018.

"Smurfit Kappa will continue to monitor the situation closely," the company said.

Markets largely shrugged off the news with shares in Smurfit closing up more than 0.8pc in Dublin, though the shares did pare earlier gains. Venezuela is a small part of the Irish group's overall business and has long been volatile.

A number of trade unions came out in support of Smurfit Kappa, saying the occupation was "an issue that has created unrest and uncertainty among employees and their families."

They said they wanted to "ratify our upmost support and willingness to continue working and producing with Smurfit Kappa".

Gerard Moore, an equity analyst at Investec, said he would be surprised if Smurfit changed its approach to the Venezuelan business. "They've kind of stuck with this business through good times and bad times ... you have seen some other companies effectively abandon Venezuela. I'd be surprised if Smurfit did that. They've come so far now it would be difficult to suddenly cut all connections.

"It's hard to know what Venezuela will do. You could argue that if they really wanted to nationalise Smurfit, they could have done it a long time ago.

"If anything it's one of the few businesses that is still functioning reasonably well, and it also exports from Venezuela to the rest of Central America," Mr Moore said.

Smurfit isn't the only company to run into difficulty with President Nicolas Maduro's government in recent weeks.

Venezuelan authorities arrested two managers of a Caracas supermarket on Wednesday for "speculative price increases against the people" of up to 200pc, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on Twitter.

Last weekend saw President Maduro announce a new currency in a move that amounted to a 95pc devaluation, alongside a range of other measures.

Mr Maduro's historic devaluation comes as Venezuela sinks into a severe economic depression and wrestles with hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund estimates will reach one million per cent by the end of this year.

"You won't find the IMF's claws or ill-gotten prescriptions here," Mr Maduro said, surrounded by his economic team at the presidential palace. "No experts were involved who do not feel the clamour of the people." His gambit follows years of policies that turned what had once been one of Latin America's wealthiest countries into a basket case.

Pressure is mounting, with new calls for the socialist's overthrow after violent protests rocked the nation for much of last year. This month, Mr Maduro cracked down anew on his opponents after an attempt to kill him using aerial drones laden with explosives. (Additional reporting Bloomberg)

Irish Independent