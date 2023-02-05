‘Secret tapes’ at centre of firm’s bitter US row with ex-Kerry Group CEO Denis Brosnan

The company currently locked in a debt row with Denis Brosnan has doubled down on its allegations the former Kerry Group CEO was seeking to avoid paying tax, citing four secret recordings made by his former son-in-law.

The Futures Group recently filed a response to Brosnan’s counterclaims in the US court case it took against the Irish businessman in 2021.

The case relates to “significant disagreement” regarding the repayment of loans Brosnan made to his ex-son-in-law Geoff Cramer and his company Futures, as well as the ownership of shares in the company.

Futures’s response also includes claims Brosnan’s allegations about “phantom shares” is to allegedly cover up for a “tax evasion scheme”. It said it had filed four recordings in support of this.

Brosnan has denied the claim. According to an affidavit, Cramer said he had been recording alleged conversations with Brosnan on his mobile phone. The alleged conversations were recorded over three years, from 2017.

Brosnan claims in court documents these conversations were “surreptitiously recorded” by his ex-son-in-law.

‘Denis Brosnan utterly refutes the groundless allegations relating to tax’

The recordings are part of the row, with Brosnan filing protective orders against some of them being included in the case. He said conversations between Cramer and Brosnan’s daughter Aimee were protected by marital privilege.

Aimee, who separated from Cramer in 2020, is not a party to this case. Last year, Cramer and Futures tried to use the recordings and alleged transcripts to not advance legal expenses to Brosnan.

However, last month, the US judge in the case found in favour of Brosnan and determined he was entitled to be indemnified in advance by Futures. She did not find on the tax claims. “This time Futures puts the proverbial cart before the horse,” the judge wrote. “Brosnan has not admitted to wrongdoing, and at this stage no fact-finder has determined that he is responsible for it.”

In reply to the allegations, Brosnan’s lawyers wrote that Futures was “attempting to evade its legal and moral obligations” by turning him into the villain and Cramer the victim.

Brosnan strongly denied the allegations from Cramer and Futures, calling them “categorically false”.

Cramer and Futures’s complaint from 2021 seeks a declaration from the court that Brosnan is not entitled to recover the monies and ownership interest in Futures Brosnan demanded.

They sued Brosnan for allegedly breaching his duties as director, including an allegation that corporate records were falsified to inaccurately reflect certain debts.

They alleged share documents were “fabricated”, claiming this had led to Brosnan avoiding €400,000 worth of tax.

Expand Close The court case has been under way since 2021. Photo: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The court case has been under way since 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Brosnan filed his answers and counterclaims in December 2021, in which he denied the allegations.

A spokesman for Brosnan said: “As per previous communications, Denis Brosnan utterly refutes the groundless allegations relating to tax and other matters, made by Cramer in the context of the US legal proceedings and as reported in the Sunday Independent.

“He has taken issue with same in the strongest possible terms, in affidavits filed on behalf of Brosnan in those proceedings.

“Brosnan continues to believe that now that these matters are being litigated, those proceedings remain the only appropriate forum within which to comprehensively defend his position and ensure that his rights and reputation are fully vindicated.”

The courtroom battle has been under way since 2021. It followed the start of divorce proceedings between Cramer and Brosnan’s daughter.​