Second acquisition for security firm Action24 as it seeks to expand

One of Ireland’s leading security and alarm companies Action24 has acquired Wilson Security whose clients include companies like Avoca Handweavers and Heiton Steel.

This is the second acquisition by Action24 this year.

In May the company acquired Integral Security. The deal price was not disclosed.

Action24 was founded in 1981.

The company employs 75 staff across installation, maintenance and monitoring divisions.

It provides monitored intruder and fire alarms, CCTV and access control solutions to over 20,000 commercial and residential clients across the country.

Action24 experienced strong growth recently in its smart home alarm offering.

In June 2020, Action24 received an equity investment of €3.6m from growth capital investor BGF to support future growth and development.

That investment has enabled the two acquisitions which the company completed this year.

Wilson Security provides security solutions to a range of corporate and retail clients including Grafton Group.

The firm is led by Mark Wilson.

Mr Wilson will be joining Action24 on completion of the transaction.

Action24 chief executive Aaron Mooney said: “We’ve worked closely with Mark and the team in Wilson Security for many years and already provide monitoring services to a number of their key clients so this is a natural progression for both companies.

“There are significant opportunities for consolidation in the electronic security industry in Ireland.”

He said his company acquired Integral Security six months ago.

This means Wilson Security becomes its second acquisition of note since BGF invested in the business.

Mr Mooney said Action24 was committed to continuing to scale up its business through organic growth and through acquisitions of other firms in the security space.