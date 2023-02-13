Seamus Kearney steps down as CEO of Odlums and Jacob’s owner Valeo Foods after 11 years at the helm

SEAMUS Kearney is resigning as chief executive of Valeo Foods, the multibillion-euro consumer food producer behind well-known brands such as Jacob’s, Batchelor’s, Kelkin and Odlums.

Mr Kearney will be stepping back from day-to-day involvement in the business from this summer and will continue as both a member of the board of directors and a shareholder in the group.

He will be replaced by Ronald Kers, who joins Valeo after a five-year stint as CEO of 2 Sisters Food, a major UK-based poultry and ready-meals producer. Mr Kers starts his new role in August

Mr Kearney built Valeo over an 11-year term through an aggressive acquisition strategy that turned the company from an Irish-focused business into a European food sector leader.

It was sold to Bain Capital by CapVest Partners, the private equity firm founded by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, for close to €2bn in 2021, joining Bain’s portfolio of food industry holdings, including Burger King, Dunkin and Domino’s Pizza.

Dublin-headquartered Valeo was formed by CapVest in 2010 through the merger of Origin Foods and Batchelor’s.

With Mr Kearney at the helm, the firm grew Valeo into a major force in ambient food over an unusually long investment period, making 18 acquisitions along the way and growing sales to €1.2bn in 106 different national markets.

Valeo Foods now owns 82 food brands, 13 of which it says are category leaders across snacking and sweet treats, confectionery, health and wellness, beverages & agency, baking and meal ingredients, and food service.

The group runs 27 manufacturing facilities in the UK, Ireland and Europe where it employs 4,500 people.

The 12-year buying spree under Mr Kearney’s leadership culminated in deals for Kettle Crisps in 2019, tortilla chip maker It’s All Good in December 2020 and German confectioner Schluckwerder in January 2021 – all before the Bain transaction.

Mr Kearney’s appetite for deals didn’t diminish after the sale either.

In May 2022 Valeo bought Canadian maple syrup processor Bernard from private equity firm Phoenix Partners – the company’s first acquisition outside Europe.

The deal for the Quebec-based business, the biggest independent maple syrup maker in the world, added nearly €100m to Valeo’s annual sales and connected the company with more than 40 major food retailers in the lucrative US and Canadian markets.

All that buying came at a cost for Valeo, however.

Last June S&P issued a warning and downgrade for the debt-laden company, citing its high debt levels and reduced profitability following its leveraged buy-out by Bain

S&P increased its estimate for Valeo’s debt load this year to 9x earnings for the end of 2022 and warned of pressures on profitability from operating cost inflation and integration costs.

S&P said Valeo had not realised cost savings from its string of acquisitions and was only achieving revenue growth in line with inflation, meaning profit margins were not expanding.

As a result, the company’s debt leverage had drifted higher than forecast while projected free cash flow fell from €40m-€50m to just €10m-€20m.