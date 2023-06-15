Scammers using names of real investment firms to lure unwary, Central Bank warns

Cloned Irish Life Investment Managers details raise concern

The Central Bank has warned that scam artists have cloned the names and details of legitimate business including Irish Life Investment Managers, Unicredit and Schroders in order to trick potential investors and lure them into bogus investments.

The Central Bank says fraudsters are increasingly using legitimate firms’ details, including faked email addresses to add an air of legitimacy to their fraud.

The fraudsters may also quote authorisation numbers, company registration numbers and links to seemingly legitimate websites to build up a picture of legitimacy.

Consumers are advised to find investment firms’ true contact details to verify any such claims and to check the Central Bank register.

Cloning of Irish Life Investment Managers Limited details, one of the country’s longest established and best known financial firms, is likely to be a real concern.

In that case fraudsters reached out to potential victims via emails cloned to appear legitimate including:

- info@irishlife-clients.com; and

- compliance@irishlife-clients.com.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm to provide financial services in Ireland.

People are advised to always double-check the URL and contact details of a firm in case it is a clone.

Check the list of unauthorised firms. If the firm / person is not on our list, do not assume it is legitimate – it may not have been reported to the Central Bank yet.

Check that the product being offered to you is present on the website of the legitimate firm.