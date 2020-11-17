Savings help Eir offset revenue drop as GoMo drives mobile

Eir CEO Carolan Lennon is rolling out broadband and 5G

Telecoms firm Eir saw its revenue fall 2pc to €298m in the three months to September 30, however it boosted its earnings as it benefitted from operating cost savings.

The company said that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1pc or €2m to €142m during the quarter, enabled by continued business streamlining driving further operating cost savings.

Controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms business, Eir’s operating costs were €96m over the three months, according to a trading update.

Total cash on the company’s balance sheet was €528m at September 30, after property disposal proceeds.

Eir’s broadband base totalled 967,000 customers at quarter end, growing by 2pc year-on-year, driven by growth in the wholesale division.

Read More

Customers using high-speed fibre broadband services totalled 784,000 at quarter end, representing an increase of 9pc year-on-year.

About 81pc of the group’s broadband base is now connected to its fibre network, which represents a 39pc penetration of total premises passed by Eir fibre broadband, the group said.

Carolan Lennon, Eir chief executive, said: “Keeping Ireland connected will remain mine and my team’s priority, supporting our customers as we all adapt to a new way of life.

Our investment programme will continue in the coming months, with safety our number one priority. We have plans to roll out 5G to every major town in Ireland and will continue to pass more homes and businesses with ultrafast broadband.”

The group mobile base stood at just under 1.2 million customers at quarter end, an increase of 16pc.

This was driven by GoMo, the discount division of Eir, which uses Eir’s 4G network and offers ‘unlimited’ data, calls and texts for €13 per month.

Launched in October 2019, the network has already attracted more than a quarter of a million customers.

Read More

Eir is due to appear before the committee next week to discuss national broadband plan and phone connectivity.

Online Editors