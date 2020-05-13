Sauce-tralia: Ballymaloe Foods goes Down Under with major supermarket deal

Ballymaloe Foods will start supplying its relish to Australian supermarket giant Coles later this month.

Products from the Cork-based company will be on the shelves of 120 of the 800 Coles stores.

Along with Woolworths, Coles accounts for over 80pc of the supermarket business in Australia.

Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m last year and year-on-year sales of its popular relish are up 10pc in the first three months of 2020.

Established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago, Ballymaloe Foods is now run by her daughter, Maxine.

The business employs 33 staff and makes a range of 14 products. It exports sauces and relishes to Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

Irish Independent