Data shows headline inflation fell to 4.8pc in June, although the core reading remained elevated at 5.7pc

“Domestic sources of inflation may be starting to take over from external sources,” said research professor Kieran McQuinn of the Economic and Social Research Institute

Inflation has slowed, but wages are starting to take over from where surging energy and food prices left off. While that might be good news for workers, it could end up prompting more interest rate hikes.