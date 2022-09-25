Saorview issues led Virgin to battle RTÉ

Virgin Media Television has hit out at RTÉ’s relationship with its subsidiary Saorview in a letter to Media Minister Catherine Martin after coming up against difficulties in getting a prominent listing for its new channel.

The commercial broadcaster recently launched Virgin Media Four (VM4) and said that seeking a listing on Saorview’s electronic programming guide (EPG) proved to be a “very frustrating process”.

Saorview is Ireland’s free national digital television service, which is owned and managed by RTÉ. It is operated by its transmission subsidiary 2RN, which has an arm’s-length relationship with RTÉ.

EPG positions are important, as those higher up the list tend to get more viewers.

In a letter to Catherine Martin, Virgin Media TV managing director Paul Farrell said that, initially, VM4 was going to be listed after RTÉ’s children’s channel, which only airs for a few hours a day.

“It became apparent early on, for example, that no governance exists over channel positioning on the platform,” he claimed in a letter released under the Freedom of Information Act.

“No EPG policy is in place containing fair, objective and reasonable criteria for channel placement – and it was only when we raised a number of queries that it was accepted that our channel should not sit behind an RTÉ children’s channel.

“No distinction exists between people who work for RTÉ or 2RN, many people work across both entities – which raises questions, from a legal governance perspective – and in any event means that, as a broadcaster competing with RTÉ, our requirements will likely come second place to those of the employer RTÉ.

“I am not sure though that an RTÉ channel would have faced as many obstacles.”

It is understood that Virgin also raised concerns about Saorview with telecoms regulator ComReg.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, an RTÉ spokesperson said the EPG lineup had been moved around to facilitate Virgin, as well as a new TG4 children’s channel.

“Since 2013, RTÉ and 2RN have adhered to all sector-specific regulatory obligations, thus ensuring that there is no favourable treatment given by a wholly owned subsidiary (2RN) to its parent (RTÉ) as a channel provider and as a competitor to Virgin Media.”

He said no concerns were raised by ComReg regarding this to date.

“When Virgin Media Ireland approached RTÉ about VM4, and TG4 announced it was launching a children’s channel, RTÉ multiplex management (a division in RTÉ) made the decision to create a genre for children’s programming in the channel listing (starting at channel 17) – and moved RTÉjr from channel 7 so that VM4 would get channel number 7 as the next general entertainment channel.”

He said RTÉ, as a customer of Saorview, was consulted.

“RTÉ as a customer of Saorview agreed to move RTÉjr as part of this consultative process.”

He added that 2RN has its own board and is located in its own premises.

“2RN is contracted by RTÉ multiplex management to provide the transmission services for the two DTT multiplexes that RTÉ has the licences for, and that form the Saorview platform. 2RN does not have a say on channel line-up policy.”

In the letter to Martin, Farrell suggested there was “an opportunity to look at the feasibility of developing a new partnership to deliver Irish content through one platform – both locally and internationally – which is fit for purpose and meets the future needs of all content creators, broadcasters and consumers”.