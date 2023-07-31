Sandyford residents oppose ‘anti-social’ apartments that offer ‘nothing to the community’

Developer Bernard Doyle wants to build three apartment blocks at the Balally Shopping Centre site and a decision is due next month. Photo: Google Maps

Sandyford residents have claimed renters would “offer nothing to the community” in objections lodged to a scaled-down build-to-rent development of over 100 apartments.

The development by Westleton, a property company involving developer Bernard Doyle, will consist of three apartment blocks located at the existing Balally Shopping Centre, with a total of 129 units – 13 of these properties would be allocated for social housing.

This is scaled down from a proposal of 165 build to rent units which was lodged in April. It was changed following multiple objections from local residents and concerns raised by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council about the height of the development, which would have been up to eight storeys tall.

The local authority said it was “not in favour of building height in excess of six to seven storeys”.

Following this, Westleton resubmitted plans. The scale of all three apartment blocks has been reduced, now rising to seven storeys tall instead of eight.

The developer said these changes reduce the overall “bulk, mass and visual impact of the buildings within its receiving environment”.

However, the new proposal still received multiple objections from local residents.

One resident, Christopher Cummins, said while the size of the project had been reduced, the changes “did not go far enough”.

“The scale of the development will still be out of character with the surrounding area. As such, the original objections we had still stand,” Mr Cummins said.

Several residents also complained about the fact that the project would be aimed at renters.

Colin Byrne, a local resident, said: “The surrounding estates are generally settled family orientated places for those who are there for the long term.

“Short term lettings/social housing, which is what these units are for, do not fit in with the current mature neighbouring estates.

“There are significant concerns that come with this, for example, anti-social behaviour.”

Local residents Michelle and Tony Gordon said: “These premises are buy to rent, which means persons occupying these builds will move in and move out, offering nothing to the community or its growth.”

A decision on the application is due next month.