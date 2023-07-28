Sandwich maker Greencore sells Irish subsidiary as it focuses on UK

Irish convenience food maker Greencore has sold its Irish vegetable oil importing arm for just under €10m.

The London-listed firm, headed by former DAA boss Dalton Philips, said the disposal was part of its refocus on the UK market.

Trilby, which imports and sells around 60,000 tonnes of oils each year to customers in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, was bought by UK-based KTC (Edibles), which is majority owned by private equity firm Endless LLP.

Greencore is selling Trilby for a cash consideration of approximately €9,800,000, subject to customary adjustments, it said.

The proceeds will go towards “general corporate purposes and to further strengthen the Group's balance sheet”.

“Trilby is a great business with attractive assets and a fantastic team,” Mr Philips said.

“However, given our strategic focus on the UK convenience food market, it is no longer a core part of Greencore's plans.

“As such, we are very pleased to have found such a good home for Trilby's operations and colleagues.”

Pre-tax profits for Greencore’s interest in Trilby amounted to just under €3m for the full year to September 2022.

As of the half-year to March 2023, Trilby’s gross assets were valued at €23.4m, Greencore said in a market update on Friday.

Paresh Mehta, chief executive of KTC Edibles, said the firm was “very excited by the acquisition”.

“KTC see great potential in the Trilby team as an on-the-ground platform to support our growth ambitions in Ireland.”

The transaction is expected to close in September 2023, subject to the approval of relevant anti-trust authorities. It does not require shareholder approval

Goodbody food and beverage analyst Jason Molins said the disposal was “understandable” given Greencore’s focus on the “more attractive and higher growth UK convenience food market”.

The transaction follows the sale of Greencore’s molasses business in 2020.