S&P upgrades Ireland’s credit rating in latest boost for State finances

Standard & Poor’s has upgraded Ireland’s credit rating to its highest level since the financial crisis.

The agency, which is closely followed by bond investors, increased Ireland’s rating to AA with a stable outlook, putting it among the highest quality sovereign debt issuers such as France, Belgium and the UK.

It was also the first upgrade from S&P since November 2019, bringing Ireland to the highest rating among all major agencies.

The change marks the second major credit rating upgrade for Ireland in as many months after Moody’s lifted its rating one notch to Aa3.

The improvement in creditworthiness should help keep Ireland’s borrowing costs lower in relative terms while attracting a broader and deeper pool of investors.

“This upgrade – the second to Ireland’s credit rating in a month – is another positive development,” said National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) chief executive Frank O’Connor.

"It reflects the strong fiscal performance which in turn is driving continued improvements in Ireland’s debt metrics.”

Ireland’s fiscal outlook has improved enormously since the pandemic, as windfall corporate tax receipts and strong income tax and Vat returns have delivered a large surplus to the Government finances.

The NTMA was able to pause bond issuance last September after raising just €7bn in the year at that point. Nonetheless, the agency finished 2023 with a cash balance of €23bn.

This year the Exchequer does not even require new borrowing, although the NTMA is in the market to raise between €7bn and €11bn to redeem outstanding bonds.

The agency has already raised €4.75bn in two bond issues earlier this year. The next is planned for June.

“I am determined that the progress we are making in putting the public finances on a sound long term footing will be further advanced in the period ahead,” said Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

“While I am confident we will have resources from recurring tax revenues to reduce the burden of income tax, increase core welfare payments, invest in public services and our infrastructure, in Budget 2024 and beyond, we have a once in a generation opportunity to use some of the windfall receipts to put the nation’s finances on a more sustainable, long-term footing.”