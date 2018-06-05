Sammon Contracting put into liquidation on the back of Carillion collapse

Sammon Contracting Ireland has been put into liquidation with more than 200 people set to lose their jobs.

The company was badly hit by the collapse of UK contractor Carillion, whose collapse meant a schoolbuilding project in which Sammon was involved was suspended.

That meant Sammon ran into financial difficulty which has culminated in liquidation. The company had previously been in examinership, meaning it was granted court protection from creditors on a temporary basis to try and find a survival plan. A small subsidiary of the Sammon group may be able to exit examinership successfully, the High Court was told today.

Sammon founder and chief executive Miceál Sammon said it was “a painful and distressing time for everyone who worked in the business”. “We are devastated by the impact that this development has on everyone associated with our company - both personally and professionally. We are grateful for their patience and support and we are hopeful of retaining that support, as we seek to re-establish the manufacturing side of our business and continue local employment in the area.”

Online Editors