Sales rise at Jameson owner Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers has reported a rise in global sales amid growing demand for its portfolio of Irish whiskeys.

Sales rose 11pc in the year to June 30, according to a trading update from the group.

Global sales of Jameson were up 10pc across the year, with this increase driven by growth in markets such as Ireland, South Africa, Poland and the UK.

Volumes rose 2pc across the year, while pricing increased by 8pc.

Travel retail across the world also contributed to the increase in revenues.

Jameson sales surged by 56pc in a number of Asian markets, Irish Distillers reported.

This boost in sales followed investment by the brand in markets, including India, China, South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, the Powers Irish Whiskey Brand saw sales jump by 18pc in the period, primarily driven by the US market.

The group’s prestige range of whiskeys also recorded volume growth of 22pc across the year.

Demand for these whiskeys has previously focused on the US and European markets but Irish Distillers has noted an increase in interest from Asian whiskey consumers seeking to expand their luxury collections.

The spirits market in Ireland recorded a 6pc uplift in sales across the group’s financial year, with Jameson sales up 14pc here.

Prestige Irish whiskey sales grew by almost a fifth in the Irish market.

“Traditionally strong markets for Irish whiskey continued to deliver growth in the year, and the strength of sales in Asia shows that our strategy of diversifying Jameson and our prestige portfolio is working, with more consumers getting to know and love our portfolio of Irish whiskey,” said chairman and chief executive Nodjame Fouad.

Irish Distillers is part of the Pernod Ricard group.

The French drinks giant reported today that its sales rose 10pc to €12.1bn in the year to June 30.