Sales at Total Produce ‘resilient’

Food giant Total Produce says its sales over the six months to June 30 have been “resilient.”

As Covid-19 changed consumer habits, the company said its sales for the period are now expected to be broadly in line with the first half of 2019.

In a brief trading update the company - led by chairman Carl McCann – said its trading so far this year has been “satisfactory.”

“The group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet the challenges,” Total Produce said.

The company expects satisfactory results for this financial year, “subject to the uncertainties arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

It added that it is in a strong financial position and continues to focus on the growth and expansion of the business.

