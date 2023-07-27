Sales and footfall rise at Hammerson’s Irish retail centres

Retail property firm Hammerson saw both sales and footfall rise at its Irish flagships in the first half of the year.

Hammerson operates a number of flagship retail centres in Ireland, France and the UK.

It co-owns Dundrum Town Centre with German insurer Allianz, as well as half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre.

Sales rose by 2pc across its Irish locations in the first six months of the year compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

This compared to a 3pc increase in the UK, as well as a 7pc growth in sales in France.

Hammerson noted “resilient” consumer spending but pointed to some categories where consumers were cutting back, such as jewellery.

Retailers charging for online deliveries and returns has also boosted store visitor numbers.

Footfall was up 7pc in Ireland, Hammerson reported.

Rent collection now stands at 98pc for 2022, while 95pc of rent for the first six months of the year has been collected.

In Ireland, 96pc of rent for this period has been collected. Irish net rental income was up 8.6pc as a result of reduced year-on-year bad debt changes.

Hammerson described this as a normalisation of rent collection following the pandemic.

This was a challenge for the property firm during lockdowns when retailers were forced to close due to restrictions. Hammerson provided rent waivers in 2020 and 2021.

Estimated rental value at the group’s flagship destinations remained flat, with this measurement rising by just 0.1pc in Ireland.

Vacancy levels across the group remain low, with occupancy rates hitting 95pc. Hammerson recorded 134 leasing deals in the period, which represented £18.3m of rent.

In Ireland, vacancy levels hit 3pc.

The group also reported a revaluation loss of £44m across the managed portfolio. Ireland’s revaluation loss stood at £19m.

The valuation of Irish flagship properties is now £638.4m.

This was driven by an outward shift in rental yield, the company said.

In its half year report, Hammerson added that construction had commenced at its Ironworks development in Dundrum. Agreements have been reached for the long term lease of 15 of the 122 new apartments at this site.

Hammerson also anticipates that planning will be finalised for its O’Connell Street site, while its application for Dundrum Phase II, another residential scheme, is in progress.