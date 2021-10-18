Sale to US business nets big payout for Linesight partners

The partners in Dublin-based construction consulting firm Linesight have shared the spoils of a multi-million euro deal to sell the firm.

Linesight, which employs more than 900 people and has offices in 24 countries around the world, has been bought by US company Pennsylvania’s Integrated Project Services (IPS).

The American company is a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, which is in turn part of stock market-listed investment holding firm Alleghany Corporation.

Linesight provides consultancy services on projects across a range of sectors, from data centres, healthcare, hotels and life sciences to retail and residential.Its clients have included the likes of Microsoft, Dell and IBM.

The executives who will share the payout for the business include chief executive Paul Boylan, as well as former chief executive Gerry Campbell.

Partners at the firm owned the majority of the company, with the heads of other offices also understood to have held small stakes.

Its founding partner is Brendan O’Mara, who had continued to be a shareholder in the business, and is also among those who’ll gain from the sale.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Linesight shields its turnover and profitability via an unlimited company in Ireland and entities based in the Isle of Man. However, in 2016, Linesight generated turnover of about €60m.

Given that the construction sector has continued a fast pace of growth despite the Covid pandemic, the company is likely to have seen strong revenue growth since then.

In 2016, Mr Campbell told the Irish Independent that at that stage, profitability was low, as money was being reinvested in the business.

The acquisition is being approached as a future integrated partnership where IPS will leverage Linesight’s experience and expertise, in particular in the data centre sector, said the US firm.

Linesight in turn will leverage IPS’s expertise in the life sciences sector, it added.

The firm added that both companies will expand their geographic reach, build on their bench strength and extend their service propositions for their target clients globally.

IPS employs more than 1,700 staff across 22 offices around the world.

Its chief executive Dave Goswami described the takeover as “transformational” for both companies.

Mr Boylan said the deal represented a “pivotal point” in Linesight’s history and would enable the company to deliver on its ambitious strategic plans.