Salary packages for Leinster-based accountants rise by 6pc

Leinster-based accountants have received a pay rise of more than 6pc this year, bringing the average salary up to €119,270.

This represented an increase of around €7,000 from 2021.

The survey of more than 1,000 Chartered Accountants revealed that 86pc of members had received a pay increase in the past three years.

Over a third of those surveyed in Leinster also said their salaries had increased by more than a quarter this year alone.

Those entering the profession received an average salary package of €58,967. This marked an increase of more than 3pc on last year.

The Chartered Accountants surveyed remained optimistic about the future, with 83pc expecting wages to rise again in the next year. Almost a fifth believe their pay will rise by more than 10pc.

Fewer members anticipate a bonus this year compared to last year, with 60pc expecting to receive bonus in 2022. This marked a decline of 7pc from 2021.

The accountants surveyed also stated that hybrid working remained the most favourable arrangement, with just less than three-quarters dividing their time between home and the office. The survey also revealed that 13pc work from home full-time.

“While expectations around bonus payments have fallen back somewhat, overall remuneration packages are rising across the board, and the vast majority of those surveyed remain confident that salaries will increase again in the year ahead and that there is buoyancy in the market,” said Ann-Marie Costello, chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ireland Leinster Society.

"We are now seeing clear evidence of flexible and hybrid working becoming embedded norms in the workplace, with almost three quarters of respondents rating their employers as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in adapting to new arrangements,” added Elaine Brady, managing partner at recruitment firm Barden.