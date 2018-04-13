Saint-Gobain buys Irish pharmaceutical business Micro Hydraulics

Micro Hydraulics is an Irish-based supplier and manufacturer of single-use fluid handling components and systems in high performance plastics for high purity applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

In a statement today Saint-Gobain, which employs more than 179,000 people in 67 countries, said that the acquisition will strengthening its high-performance materials activity, allowing it to expand its service and product offering, and enhance its local presence for customers in the healthcare market.

In addition, the group, which generated €40.8bn in sales in 2017, said that the deal was in line with its stated strategy to develop new adjacent technological niches.