Saint-Gobain buys Irish pharmaceutical business Micro Hydraulics
French headquartered Saint-Gobain, which designs, manufactures and distributes key ingredients in wellbeing materials and solutions, has acquired the pharmaceutical business of Micro Hydraulics.
Micro Hydraulics is an Irish-based supplier and manufacturer of single-use fluid handling components and systems in high performance plastics for high purity applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.
In a statement today Saint-Gobain, which employs more than 179,000 people in 67 countries, said that the acquisition will strengthening its high-performance materials activity, allowing it to expand its service and product offering, and enhance its local presence for customers in the healthcare market.
In addition, the group, which generated €40.8bn in sales in 2017, said that the deal was in line with its stated strategy to develop new adjacent technological niches.
Formed in 1982, Micro Hydraulics employs more than 50 people in its Cork and Dublin offices.
The teams of the deal were not disclosed.
