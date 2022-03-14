Safe-haven investments a lot tougher to find amid fog of war, sanctions and uncertainty

Investors may turn to gold in this time of war and uncertainty

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a political and humanitarian crisis, a tragedy which we never wanted to witness again.

In response to fast-moving developments, the EU, US and UK have begun a steady escalation of economic sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

The situation has sent shockwaves through financial markets.

It’s an environment where investors typically turn to what are termed “safe-haven assets”, but the performance of these products isn’t guaranteed.

For many investors, gold is considered the epitome of a safe-haven asset. Advocates espouse its long-term performance as a store of value, its anti-inflation credentials and its limited supply. A historical analysis of gold during periods of high volatility and sharp equity reversals, shows its performance is solid and consistent, but it’s not infallible.

During the 2018 equity meltdown, it lost 2pc of its value, and in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy, it fell by 3.2pc.

With gold there is always an additional consideration.

As a large slice of the precious metal is owned by central banks, there’s a risk that if the crisis investors are trying to navigate becomes bad enough that central banks will liquidate some of their gold. This could send the price spiralling lower.

Another option for risk-averse investors is short-term highly rated government debt, such as US Treasuries.

But if the economic back-drop is high inflation and the US Federal Reserve needs to increase interest rates, these bonds can fall significantly and damage the value of an investor’s portfolio.

Indeed, in recent years, the mere threat of monetary policy tightening has been enough to trigger panic attacks in equity markets, and there is little protection to be had in short-term government bonds under those circumstances.

Holding cash reserves is less risky and protects investors against sharp corrections in bond and stock markets, but is not without risk. In a high-inflation environment, the inflation-adjusted return on cash deposits is likely to be negative. And for multi-currency investors, there is the additional headache of foreign exchange risk.

At times, the market has viewed the euro as a safe-haven currency, but since the beginning of the current crisis, it has fallen in value by over 3pc. Over the last 20 years, the most reliable safe-haven currency has been the Japanese yen, followed by the US dollar and the Swiss franc. Crypto-currencies don’t have a long enough history to fully judge their safe-haven credentials, but the early signs are not good. Bitcoin, for example, has too many marks against its name.

Not only is it struggling to be accepted as a medium of exchange, its store of value assertions is undermined by its sheer volatility, and its correlation to technology stocks is too high for comfort.

Furthermore, in recent months, when inflation has accelerated, bitcoin has floundered, so its inflation-fighting claims have proven to be highly contentious.

Over the coming years, we are likely to see the emergence of central bank digital currencies, but whether they have any safe-haven attributes beyond those of cash deposits is unclear at this stage.

Some equity sectors, such as retail, aerospace or pharma are considered defensive and acyclic. Portfolio managers often allocate a healthy portion of their capital to these defensive assets to protect them during sharp equity corrections, but these sectors aren’t immune to shocks or recession fears.

During the first month of Covid lockdowns, the large cap defensive index in the US fell by 27pc. The rising tide may lift all boats, but if the tide falls fast enough, most will end up grounded.

The best-performing safe-haven assets in this recent period of volatility have been inflation-linked products.

These bonds and derivatives, which pay dividends that are linked to prevailing inflation have offered double-digit returns since the start of the year. They are ideally suited to market conditions beset by both geopolitical risks and inflation concerns.

The macroeconomic backdrop is currently in flux. Covid may have receded as a growth risk, but other risks loom large. Inflation is too high for comfort and central banks are either already hiking rates, or are preparing to do so.

The situation in Ukraine is highly unpredictable and threatens to choke off growth and cause inflation pain.

Choosing a suitable risk protection strategy in this environment is easier said than done.

What past experience tells us is that it is important to treat all risk-off environments on their own merits.

When it comes to targeting safe-haven assets, there is no magic solution.

Investors need to peel back the layers of the onion, taking into consideration what is causing volatility to spike and what are the key characteristics of the economic backdrop. This will give them more confidence in their decision making and enable them to protect their portfolios in times of ­volatility and turbulence.

Ronan Costello is Head of FX Strategy & Systematic Trading at Bank of Ireland