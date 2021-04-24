Ryan’s £1bn daydream is now ‘penury’ nightmare

An Irish businessman who in 2010 claimed to be worth more than €150m and later said he was going to build Europe’s tallest residential building at Canary Wharf in London, now insists he’s living in penury and in receipt of housing benefit in the UK.

Thomas Ryan – who has admitted to the London High Court that he has outstanding judgments totalling more than £4m (€4.6m) from the Revenue Commissioners against him in Ireland – was thrust into the limelight in 2013 when he launched plans for the £1bn, 74-storey skyscraper in London – dubbed Hertsmere Tower.

Mr Ryan’s UK-based Ryan Corporation intended to pay £100m for a site on which the tower was to be built.

But his plans, his finances and his reputation would all quickly unravel.

A UK High Court heard this week that Mr Ryan, who has roots in Co Tipperary, claimed in February this year to be living in one-room emergency accommodation since being evicted in 2019 from a flat on Gilbert Street in London’s well-to-do Mayfair for not paying his rent. He had previously lived at London’s five-star Churchill Hotel.

Two-bedroom flats at the Mayfair address where Mr Ryan resided currently command rents of about £1,000 a week.

The hearing is linked to a case where another Irish businessman, Seamas Daly, who became entangled in Mr Ryan’s business plans as an unwitting investor, secured judgments in London totalling €8.5m last year against Mr Ryan and Ryan Corporation.

Mr Daly had sued Mr Ryan for damages for deceit, “unlawful means” conspiracy and breach of contract in relation to various property transactions in which they were involved. One of the allegations of deceit was that Mr Ryan had claimed to be extremely wealthy and creditworthy.

“I lost any wealth I had in Eire progressively since the crash in 2010,” Mr Ryan told the UK High Court in a statement last month. “As the consequences of that crash caught up in mid-decade, I moved to England to make a fresh start."

He made the claim as Mr Daly sought to force Mr Ryan to stump up a total of £34,000 in costs associated with Mr Daly’s successful claim against him last year, before Mr Ryan can commence any appeal against the judgments secured against him.

The judge hearing the request approved the demand by Mr Daly this week, and agreed with Mr Daly’s legal representative’s claim that Mr Ryan left Ireland in a “cynical attempt to avoid liability”.

“I am satisfied that the evidence set out above indicates an attempt to evade enforcement by leaving Eire,” said Deputy High Court Judge David Halpern.

“I am also satisfied that he appears to have had the resources to pay rent on properties in Switzerland and Mayfair and that he has not adequately explained the source of that money and why it could not have been used towards satisfaction of his Irish debts,” said the judge of Mr Ryan.

Mr Ryan appeared to have been living in Switzerland in 2015, having sworn in an affidavit that year that his residence was in Meyrin, close to Geneva, the London court heard.

Over the course of more than a decade, Mr Ryan presented himself to potential investors as a man of considerable financial means.

He told the UK High Court that he had received £4m from a family trust between 2004 and 2005. But he also insisted he was unable to see or disclose the trust deed, or any trust documents – a claim the judge did not accept as a matter of law.

Among those who became caught up in his web was senior Saudi Arabian diplomat, Mohammad al-Besher, who has served as the country’s ambassador in locations such as China and Morocco.

Mr al-Besher sued Mr Ryan, Ryan Corporation and Credit Suisse in 2016 seeking the return of £25m he said he sent to Mr Ryan’s personal Credit Suisse bank account and which was to be used to advance the Canary Wharf project. The ambassador settled his case in 2017.

Mr al-Besher had entered a partnership with Mr Ryan and Ryan Corporation to buy the property – Hertsmere House - where the luxury tower was to be built. It had been expected that when complete, the skyscraper project would leave them with a shared £300m profit.

But while the deposit was paid to buy Hertsmere House, Mr Ryan was unable to secure additional funding to complete the purchase. The property was later sold to a Chinese buyer.

This week, the High Court permitted Mr Ryan’s friend, Stephen Galpin, to address the court on his behalf. Mr Galpin said Mr Ryan is a sick man, with a serious heart condition.

In February this year, Mr Ryan made a witness statement “in which he reiterated that he was on Universal Credit [a UK social welfare payment], living in a one-room emergency accommodation since his eviction from his flat in Mayfair, and that he had no assets of any kind”.

Mr Daly’s legal representatives are still trying to get to the bottom of Mr Ryan’s financial affairs. It may take some time to cut through the haze.