Ryan’s £1bn daydream is now ‘penury’ nightmare

London skyline Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

An Irish businessman who in 2010 claimed to be worth more than €150m and later said he was going to build Europe’s tallest residential building at Canary Wharf in London, now insists he’s living in penury and in receipt of housing benefit in the UK.

Thomas Ryan – who has admitted to the London High Court that he has outstanding judgments totalling more than £4m (€4.6m) from the Revenue Commissioners against him in Ireland – was thrust into the limelight in 2013 when he launched plans for the £1bn, 74-storey skyscraper in London – dubbed Hertsmere Tower.

