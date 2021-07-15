| 21.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ryanair’s relaunch of Dublin-Kerry air route descends into tit-for-tat spat 

The airline previously flew Dublin-Kerry as a public service obligation route

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Expand

Close

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The expected relaunch of the Dublin-Kerry route by Ryanair has descended into farce.

A public spat between the airline and the Department of Transport over the route was stirred further yesterday when Kerry Airport said it has had no formal notification from Ryanair about the carrier’s announcement this week that it will operate the service from July 28.

And in a poke at Ryanair, Kerry Airport, whose CEO is John Mulhern, even borrowed from the airline’s own press department.

Related topics

More On Ryanair

Most Watched

Privacy