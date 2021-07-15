Ryanair’s relaunch of Dublin-Kerry air route descends into tit-for-tat spat 

The expected relaunch of the Dublin-Kerry route by Ryanair has descended into farce.

A public spat between the airline and the Department of Transport over the route was stirred further yesterday when Kerry Airport said it has had no formal notification from Ryanair about the carrier’s announcement this week that it will operate the service from July 28.

And in a poke at Ryanair, Kerry Airport, whose CEO is John Mulhern, even borrowed from the airline’s own press department.

When the Department of Transport announced last week that Ryanair would be operating the previously taxpayer-funded Dublin-Kerry route on a commercial basis from July 19, the airline immediately dismissed the news.





Read More

It claimed the announcement was “premature and inaccurate”.

Yesterday, Kerry Airport said that Ryanair’s announcement on Wednesday this week that it will fly the service from July 28 was also “premature and inaccurate”, and that it had not entered into any formal discussions with Ryanair about the route. Ryanair did not respond to a request for comment before going to print.

Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal services have been operated as public service obligation (PSO) routes for years, receiving public funds to make them financially viable. Until last month, they had been operated by Stobart Air under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. But Stobart Air collapsed last month.

The Government planned to seek an operator for the Dublin-Kerry service, but then Ryanair stepped up and said it would do it on a commercial basis, saving the taxpayer almost €4m a year.

At first glance, it might seem that Kerry Airport is playing a dangerous game here by criticising Ryanair, which it relies on to be viable. But there’s a history that undoubtedly makes it nervous about commitments from Ryanair.

Ryanair previously flew Dublin-Kerry as a PSO route, having been awarded a contract in 2008 by the Government. It had been operated by Aer Arann – the airline that was acquired in 2010 from examinership by the UK’s then Stobart Group.

As part of its PSO contract, Ryanair committed to flying three return services a day. In 2010, it cut the number to just one, and claimed that the Government had failed to honour a commitment to increase PSO payments on the service. The Government denied this, saying Ryanair had agreed all terms at the date of signing the PSO contract.

The one daily service Ryanair continued to operate was done on a commercial basis, rather than as a PSO. It ceased the service in 2011 as the Government awarded a new PSO contract on the route.

It seems that Kerry Airport might be much more comfortable having the stability and certainty of a PSO, subsidised service to Dublin rather than relying on Ryanair’s whims, and notwithstanding its historic support of Kerry.

It seems the Government may have to find a PSO operator for the route after all.

Meanwhile, a seven-month contract to operate the Dublin-Donegal PSO air route has been awarded to Swedish carrier Amapola Flyg by the Department of Transport. The service will recommence on July 26.

The Department will request tenders later this year to operate the Dublin-Donegal service under a longer-term agreement.