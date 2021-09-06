Ryanair’s latest standoff with Boeing is par for the course

With a bulging balance sheet as the pandemic began, Ryanair was one of the few big European airlines to weather the Covid storm without having to rely on state-backed bailouts.

And while all carriers saw their business trampled by the pandemic, Ryanair was arguably one of the best primed to capitalise on a return to travel – albeit restricted – once the vaccine rollout had a full head of steam.

As short-haul routes across Europe reopened, consumers tired of being cooped up and not wanting to see another summer flittered away, flocked to the sun.

Last week, Ryanair released figures for August that showed its flights were 82pc full during the month. It carried 11.1 million passengers and operated more than 71,000 flights last month.

In August 2019 – before the pandemic – it carried 13.8 million passengers, with 97pc of seats on its flights filled.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary believed early on that the pandemic would cull the airline herd in Europe. And indeed, some carriers did go bust or find themselves in extreme difficulty. Others, such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and SAS, received government bailouts, skewing, claims Mr O’Leary, the playing field for years to come.

Still, Ryanair’s mantra to never waste a good crisis saw it place an additional order with Boeing last December for 75 737 Max jets. That brought the carrier’s total Max order to 210.

Those orders, said Mr O’Leary yesterday, give Ryanair sufficient runway for growth for the next five years. New aircraft have been placed with Ryanair, but also with its subsidiaries – Malta Air and Buzz.

But it was with a view to further future growth that Ryanair had entered talks with Boeing to order the US maker’s Max 10 variant of the 737 jet.

However, Ryanair said that last week “it became clear that the pricing gap between the partners could not be closed and accordingly, both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations” for the Max 10.

“We have a more than sufficient order pipeline to allow us to grow strongly over the next five years with a Boeing 737 fleet, which will rise to over 600 aircraft and will enable Ryanair to capitalise on the extraordinary growth opportunities that are emerging all over Europe as the continent recovers from the Covid pandemic,” said Mr O’Leary yesterday.

But aircraft deliveries have long lead times. Ryanair’s initial order for up to 200 Max jets was made in September 2014. Had there been no issues with the Max, deliveries would have commenced in 2019.

That’s still a five-year delivery window. So, no matter what, Ryanair needs to place a jet order to ensure it has a flow of additional aircraft to fuel growth after deliveries of the current order are complete.

And while Mr O’Leary fired a veiled warning shot at Boeing yesterday, noting how airlines including Delta and Jet2 have placed orders with Airbus, the most plausible outcome is that Ryanair and Boeing eventually lock horns again and thrash out a deal.

In 2009, as the global financial crisis battered economies, Ryanair cancelled plans to buy 200 Boeing jets because the aircraft maker wanted to alter delivery conditions. Then in 2013, Ryanair placed an order for 175 Boeing jets.

For Ryanair, it always seems to be a case of better the devil you know.