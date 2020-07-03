Ryanair's Irish pilots agree to pay cuts to save jobs

Irish pilots at Ryanair have agreed to accept a new four year deal with the airline, which includes a 20pc pay reduction.

The pay cut is to be restored over four years.

In addition, pilots have agreed to flexible working patterns and changes to annual leave to minimise job losses, according to the airline.

“This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the Covid-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead,” a statement from the airline said.

It comes after BALPA and Ryanair UK pilots accepted a similar deal earlier this week to save jobs, also with 20pc pay cuts and productivity improvements.

The airline said it has signed agreements with the Fórsa union for its Irish based cabin crew and the UNITE union for its UK cabin crew on up to 10pc pay reductions, fully restored over four years, as well as “productivity improvements” to save jobs. These cabin crew agreements are currently out to ballot.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said: “We welcome this week’s results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a four year agreement on 20pc pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK pilot jobs.

The strength of this acceptance demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in Ireland and the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years”.

Online Editors