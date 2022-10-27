Ryanair’s growth plans show low-cost operators can benefit from inflation

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary believes that even in a recession, passengers do not stop flying completely. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary came out with a comment this week that seemed so counter-intuitive that it was hard to believe. Yet, a closer look at his track record, and the challenges that an international inflation-driven downturn provide for other sectors, suggests he could be right.

Mr O’Leary said the worldwide surge in inflation was “very good” for Ryanair’s growth. At a time when every business is grappling with higher costs and consumers are watching the erosion of their buying power, the statement might seem a little far-fetched.

The Ryanair boss is of the view that even in a recession passengers do not stop flying completely. Most customers, whether buying groceries or energy or taking an international flight, become more price sensitive.

It should help Ryanair grow market share. But Mr O’Leary goes even further to suggest that it is good for the airline’s overall growth.

Ultimately, this depends on how bad any recession might get. If the downturn across Europe is very severe with widespread job losses, then a lot fewer people will fly, regardless of the price.

However, if inflation remains high, and people are watching their money, but still able to go on holidays, then they will seek out the cheapest option.

Michael O’Leary has said himself in recent months that the days of the €10 fare are probably over and he does see average fares going up by around €10 from €40 to €50 by 2027.

Ryanair is in a significant expansionary mode. It is banking on rival airlines struggling to grapple with costs

Ryanair is in a significant expansionary mode. It is banking on rival airlines struggling to grapple with costs. Throw in Ryanair's size and Mr O'Leary believes this is a time for growth.

Until its recent surge, inflation in the eurozone rose above 3pc only in 2008 and 2009. Similarly here in Ireland, inflation was above 3pc between 2000-2003 and again in 2007 and 2008.

In the UK, another big market for Ryanair, inflation was above 3pc in 2008 and 2009, and again in 2011 and 2012.

In Mr O’Leary’s favour, Ryanair’s track record has been to grow passenger numbers during these inflationary years. Overall it grew passenger numbers by 15pc in 2008 and continued to grow them in the years after the financial crash.

Mr O’Leary has been in such bullish form of late that he suggested the only thing holding back the airline was a possible delay to the delivery of new Boeing aircraft.

The Irish airline has come through the pandemic in better shape than most and avoided losing large numbers of staff. This helped reduce flight delays experienced by many other airlines.

It still seems counter-intuitive for a consumer business to grow during an inflation-fuelled recession.

In Italy, Ryanair has already seen off the former national carrier Alitalia. It buckled under the cost of Covid and a new state airline ITA is in operation.

Ryanair says it has 40pc market share in Italy and envisages that growing to 50pc. Rival Easyjet has just 11pc and the new state airline ITA has just 9pc.

As long as Italian tourism can hold up, there are real opportunities for serious growth there.

Passenger growth doesn’t always mean big profit growth. In the past Ryanair has taken a hit to the bottom line on the likes of rising fuel costs, even as it grew passenger numbers.

But the airline is reported to be generating more profit and carrying more passengers than before Covid-19.

Possible delays to the delivery of its new order book of 51 Boeing jets is not the only challenge. Energy prices are expected to remain high right through next year and into next winter.

The US, the UK and the eurozone are expected to head into recession next year. Economic contraction will lead to job losses, while inflation will continue to reduce the spending power of those in work.

It is a bold play by Ryanair and its chief executive has every confidence that it will work. On the upside, what if the energy situation didn't worsen as much as some expect. And the downturn leads to a tough 2023 but it doesn't last as long as many fear.

It is a bold play by Ryanair and its chief executive has every confidence that it will work

This would place Ryanair in a very strong position coming out of this period, especially in places like Ireland, where it is planning lots of new routes and new jobs, or in a big market like Italy, where it is clearly in the ascendency.

The Ryanair playbook raises the question of how other low-cost operators will fare in other sectors.

The next big one to watch is the grocery market. The latest industry figures show a switch towards shoppers buying more own-brand products, which should favour the cheaper stores like Aldi and Lidl. Although Dunnes Stores has continued to do very well so far this year.

A recent survey found that 32pc of shoppers said they were struggling to make ends meet, up from 23pc in March. This is a very grim picture all around but one that might at least provide some advantage for the cheaper grocery chains.

But again, it does show the scale of Ryanair’s plan to grow its business. If one third of people are struggling to make ends meet, how many of those will take a flight?

In energy provision, the cheapest operators are often the re-sellers which are smaller in scale and competitive on price, until they have to pay too much to buy in the wholesale markets.

Energy-fuelled inflation does little to help the low-cost operators in the energy sector. It favours the bigger power generators who can make huge profits. We have already seen four smaller lower-cost operators leave the market here.

Price sensitivity is driving purchases of second-hand cars, which is pushing up prices.

There are always winners and losers in any economic downturn and the prize usually goes to the cheapest provider with depth and scale to ride it out.