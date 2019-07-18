Ryanair's Bellew to join easyJet as chief operating officer

Ryanair executive Peter Bellew, who last week announced he was stepping down from the airline, is joining rival easyJet as its chief operating officer.

Mr Bellew is due to leave Ryanair in Dececember.

He had been chief operating officer at Ryanair for 18 months, having re-joined the low-fares airline in 2017 during the immediate aftermath of the airline's rostering failure.

Prior to returning to Ryanair, he was chief executive of Malaysia Airlines for just under two years, having also served as chief operations officer at the Kuala Lumpur head-quartered airline.

Before moving to Malaysia Airlines in 2015, Mr Bellew spent over nine years at Ryanair working in a number of roles, including head of sales and marketing and director of flight operations.

In a trading update today easyJet said Mr Bellew will be a member of the airline management board and will report to its CEO, Johan Lundgren.

