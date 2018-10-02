Ryanair traffic up 6pc in September despite industrial unrest

The airline’s load factor during the month was 97pc.

Austria's Lauda Motion, which Ryanair has a stake in carried 500,000 passengers, with a load factor of 93pc.

During the month, two days of pilot and cabin crew strikes forced the airline to cancel over 400 flights.

"Ryanair’s September traffic (which includes Lauda traffic) grew by 11pc to 13.1 million customers, while our load factor was unchanged at 97pc, on the back of lower fares," Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said.

"Regrettably, over 400 flights were cancelled in September because of two days of unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes in five countries, and repeated air traffic control staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France."

More than €1.8bn was knocked off Ryanair's stock market valuation at one stage yesterday as it slashed its profit outlook.

CEO Michael O'Leary blamed higher oil prices and the impact of strike action, and cautioned that further profit warnings could be issued if more flight disruption occurs between now and the end of the year.

Ryanair said it now expects to make a profit of between €1.1bn and €1.2bn in its current financial year, which ends next March. That's 12pc less than the €1.25bn to €1.35bn it had previously expected to make, and up to 24pc lower than the record €1.45bn it made in its last financial year.

Online Editors