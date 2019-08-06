Ryanair traffic grows to 14.8 million customers

Traffic at Ryanair group grew 9pc in July to 14.8 million customers.

Traffic at Ryanair group grew 9pc in July to 14.8 million customers.

This includes Lauda traffic for last month, where passenger numbers grew 20pc year-on-year to 600,000 people.

Ryanair itself recorded an 8pc increase in the number of consumers flying with it, to 14.2 million, from 13.1 million in July 2018.

Rolling annual traffic at the airline was up 10pc year-on-year to 148.2 million at the end of July.

Last week the airline confirmed it could lay off 900 pilots and cabin crew starting in September because of Brexit, rising fuel bills and the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Online Editors