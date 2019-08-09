Ryanair to sue Bellew as COO eyes EasyJet job

The airline is suing Mr Bellew after he agreed last month to join rival carrier EasyJet.

Mr Bellew declined to comment on the legal action. Ryanair also said it would not comment on the matter.

The legal dispute, first reported by Fora.ie, is likely to relate to a contractual issue, according to the website.

The airline announced last month that Mr Bellew was leaving the carrier, but would remain until December.

Days later, EasyJet said Mr Bellew will join the airline as its chief operating officer.

The action against Mr Bellew was launched in the High Court by Ryanair on Tuesday. The carrier is being represented by Dublin-based law firm Philip Lee.

Mr Bellew rejoined Ryanair in 2017 as the carrier endured pilot-rostering difficulties.

Immediately prior to joining Ryanair, Mr Bellew had been chief executive of Malaysia Airlines. He had formerly been the head of sales and marketing at Ryanair, and its deputy head of flight operations.

He was widely tipped as a leading contender to take over the Ryanair chief executive role this year from Michael O'Leary, who is to become group chief executive.

When the airline announced Mr Bellew's departure, the executive was lauded by Mr O'Leary. "He has done great work over the last 18 months, and I wish him every success for the future," Mr O'Leary said in a note to staff.

Last week, as Ryanair released first-quarter results, Mr O'Leary confirmed that Mr Bellew was subject to a six-month notice period.

"For legal reasons, I can't comment on any individual's contract or termination, or anything else," Mr O'Leary told analysts.

"All I will say is what we have said to investors last week and state again this week: all of the senior management in Ryanair have pretty long termination or notice periods in their contract," he added.

"In Peter's case, that's currently six months. And thereafter, they have pretty extensive non-compete agreements, which arise from the share-option schemes that they have agreed and received over a period of time. So I would not expect any senior manager in Ryanair to be moving to a competitive airline for a reasonably long period of time," said the chief executive.

"And that applies to me; it applies to all of the senior management team," he said.

"And I really can't comment other than that.

"We are in dialogue with Peter about his termination period, but there will be no movement from us on what are reasonably extensive non-compete agreements after the termination period as well."

Irish Independent