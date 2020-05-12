Ryanair to restore 40pc of scheduled flights from July

Ryanair plans to restore up to 40pc of fights from July 1.

The decision is subject to government restrictions on intra-European Union flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

The airline said it plans to operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90pc of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

Ryanair will be encouraging passengers to wear facemask, as well as undergoing temperature checks at airport entry and checking-in fewer bags.

Since the start of flight restrictions in mid-March, Ryanair has been operating a skeleton daily schedule of 30 flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

However, from July, the airline said it will restart flying from most of its 80 bases across Europe.

In doing so it will operate fewer daily and weekly frequencies on major routes, as it works to restore some services on the widest number of routes, rather than operating high frequency services on a small number.

The airline said its cabin crew will wear face masks and a limited inflight service will be offered of pre-packaged snacks and drinks, but no cash sales.

Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board, but toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request.

As a temporary further public health measure, while EU States emerge from their respective Covid-19 lockdowns, Ryanair will require all passengers flying in July and August to fill in details - at the point of check in - of how long their planned visit will be, and also their address while visiting another EU country.

The airline said this contact information will be provided to EU governments to help them to monitor any isolation regulations they require of visitors on intra-EU flights.

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, said: "It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards.”

“Governments around Europe have implemented a four month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe's tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs.”

