Ryanair to close some bases due to shortfall in Boeing deliveries

Ryanair is to close and cut some of its bases from November this year, as it said delays in receiving its order of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft would hit growth rates.

The airline expects to take up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries by the end of May next year.

This is considerably less than the 58 MAX aircraft Boeing originally scheduled for delivery by next summer.

This will cut Ryanair's summer 2020 growth rate from 7pc to 3pc, and means full year traffic growth for the year to March 2021 will be cut from 162 million guests to around 157 million passengers.

The shortfall in aircraft deliveries will necessitate some base cuts and closures for summer 2020, and for the winter schedule this year, the airline said today.

The low fares airline is now starting a series of discussions with its airports to determine which of its “underperforming or loss making” bases will be impacted.

“We will also be consulting with our people and our unions in planning and implementing these base cuts and closures, which are directly caused by the B737 MAX delivery delays to the B737 MAX program,” Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, said.

He added that the group will “continue to work with Boeing and EASA to recover these delivery delays during the winter of 2020, so that we can restore our growth to normal levels in summer 2021".

Last week it was announced that Peter Bellew, Ryanair's chief operations officer, is stepping down from the group at the end of December.

